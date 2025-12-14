Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2025 launched, offers up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually to meritorious girl students

The Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2025-26 has been rolled out to support academically strong female students from low-income families across India. Introduced under the Kotak Mahindra Group’s and Kotak Education Foundation’s CSR initiatives, the scholarship aims to ease financial pressures for girls pursuing professional undergraduate degrees by providing sustained funding through the duration of their course.
Selected students will receive ₹1.5 lakh per year until they complete their professional programme. The amount can be used for academic and related expenses including tuition, hostel fees, study materials, laptops, internet, transportation, and other essential educational needs.
Eligibility Criteria
The scholarship is open to meritorious girl students who meet the following conditions:
Minimum 75% marks or equivalent CGPA in Class 12 board exams.
Annual family income below ₹6 lakh.
Admission secured in the first year of a professional undergraduate course for 2025-26 at a reputed institution accredited by bodies such as NIRF or NAAC.
Eligible courses include Engineering, MBBS, Integrated LLB (5 years), Integrated BS-MS/BS-Research, Design, Architecture, and other professional fields.
Children of employees of Kotak Mahindra Group, Kotak Education Foundation, or Buddy4Study are not eligible.
Scholarship Benefits
Under the merit-cum-means model, selected scholars will receive ₹1.5 lakh annually throughout their professional degree. The Kotak Education Foundation oversees the selection process, ensuring applicants meet all academic and financial criteria.
Application Process
Students can apply via the official Buddy4Study scholarship portal by logging in or creating an account and submitting the Kotak Kanya Scholarship application form. Required documents include:
Class 12 marksheet
Income proof and ITR (if available)
Admission proof or bonafide certificate
Seat allocation documents
Aadhaar card
Bank passbook
Passport-size photograph
Additional certificates (disability or parent’s death certificate, if applicable)
Deadline
Applications are open until December 15, 2025. Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply early to ensure timely processing.
Through this initiative, the Kotak Education Foundation aims to reduce financial barriers for talented girls pursuing professional and technical education, helping them secure stronger academic and career opportunities.
