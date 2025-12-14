Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2025 launched, offers up to Rs 1.5 lakh annually to meritorious girl students

The Kotak Kanya Scholarship 2025-26 has been rolled out to support academically strong female students from low-income families across India. Introduced under the Kotak Mahindra Group’s and Kotak Education Foundation’s CSR initiatives, the scholarship aims to ease financial pressures for girls pursuing professional undergraduate degrees by providing sustained funding through the duration of their course.

Selected students will receive ₹1.5 lakh per year until they complete their professional programme. The amount can be used for academic and related expenses including tuition, hostel fees, study materials, laptops, internet, transportation, and other essential educational needs.

Eligibility Criteria

The scholarship is open to meritorious girl students who meet the following conditions:

Minimum 75% marks or equivalent CGPA in Class 12 board exams. Annual family income below ₹6 lakh.

Admission secured in the first year of a professional undergraduate course for 2025-26 at a reputed institution accredited by bodies such as NIRF or NAAC.