Korean pop fandom, family strife emerge in diary of Ghaziabad sisters

"We love Korean. Love, love, love," the diary states, calling itself a "true life story" and urging readers to believe what is written in it.

The note alleges that their parents were opposed to their interests and future choices, including marriage. "You tried to make us give up Korean. Korean was our life. You expected our marriage to an Indian, that can never happen," the diary states.

It also mentions physical punishment and ends with an apology addressed to their father. "Death is better for us than your beatings. That is why we are committing suicide... Sorry Papa."

The pocket diary has been taken into custody, and the matter is being investigated, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil said. "We are examining the circumstances in which the diary was written and all related aspects," he said.

On the condition of anonymity, an office-bearer of the residents' association said the girls' father had been under severe financial stress after incurring heavy losses in the stock market.

He allegedly lost more than Rs 2 crore and, at one point, sold a mobile phone to pay the electricity bill, the person said, adding the financial crunch had led to frequent clashes at home.

DCP Patil said the police are also looking into the family's financial situation as part of the probe.