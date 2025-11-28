Korean embassy in UAE marks Republic of Korea National Day

Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), attended a reception hosted by Yoo Jehseung, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to the UAE, on the occasion of his country's National Day.



The reception, held at the St. Regis Corniche Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by a number of members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, along with members of the Korean community residing in the country.

