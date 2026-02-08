Korean artists explore light as narrative language at India Art Fair

Part of the Korean Cultural Centre's showcase "Resonance of Light" in collaboration with Keumsan Gallery at the ongoing India Art Fair, Kwon's work transforms light into physical presence as the viewer's movement completes the artwork by creating a ripple of colours.

The exhibition features four contemporary Korean artists who have explored light as a narrative language through a wide range of material, from traditional Korean mediums like mother-of-pearl and lacquer to contemporary materials like stainless steel and aluminium.

Apart from Kwon, the exhibition features works by Eunjin Kim, SINN (Jineon Kim), and Sungyong Hong.