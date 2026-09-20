"Korea can offer cutting-edge technology, cultural experience": South Korean envoy to India Lee Seong-Ho on attracting Indian students



Asked what message he would give Indian students who traditionally look towards countries such as Germany, France and the United States for higher education, the envoy pointed to South Korea's technological capabilities as well as its growing cultural appeal in India.

“As we all understand, this is the era of Indo-Pacific, and the East is becoming the centre of world dynamics. And Korea, we have virtually everything. We can offer science, technology, and cutting-edge technology. At the same time, we can offer cultural experience. Indian students are aware of K-pop, K-drama, K-culture. So in addition to this educational experience, research experience, cutting-edge technology experience, we can offer this cultural experience also, which should be different from the West, actually,” the ambassador said.

“So it should be a wonderful alternative for many Indian students,” he said.