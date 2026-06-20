Koraput launches medical verification of teachers seeking transfers on illness grounds

Official records show that 680 teachers from Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Malkangiri districts have applied for transfers under the terminal illness category. Koraput accounts for the highest number of applications at 251, followed by Nabarangpur at 179, Rayagada at 125 and Malkangiri at 125. The medical examinations will be conducted district-wise from July 2 to July 7. Applicants have been directed to appear before the medical board along with the concerned patient, original medical records, diagnostic reports and identity documents.

The administration has made the physical presence of the patient mandatory for verification. Dr Mahanta, who is also the convenor of the State Standing Medical Board, Koraput, said the district education officers (DEOs) of the four districts have been instructed to ensure that only genuine applicants are presented before the medical board and to coordinate the verification process.