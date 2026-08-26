Kolkata Police scan security guard footage and campus CCTV to track Jadavpur University violence

Kolkata, Aug 26 (IANS): As part of its investigation into the recent incidents at Jadavpur University (JU), Kolkata Police are emphasising information received from the university, including mobile video clippings circulated on social media. Investigators are examining them closely to determine what and who instigated the clashes.
A Kolkata Police officer said on Wednesday that police will record statements from security guards and conduct cross-questioning. Verification of CCTV footage has also begun.
A team from the Forensic Department of Kolkata Police has collected several samples from different places on the campus, especially to confirm the source and nature of the incident. Officials believe testing will reveal whether any flammable or chemical substance was present. If needed, they may compare other samples from the scene with those collected.
Police have prepared a list of security guards after discussions with university authorities. Investigators will ask where they were on duty, what they saw and whether they noticed any noise or arson.
Officials believe the guards’ statements, as well as video recordings on their mobile phones, could provide clues. Preparations are underway to verify whether any footage was recorded on or around the day of the incident and whether it captured important moments.
Investigators will also compare the university’s information, documents and video footage with mobile clippings spread on social media. Forensic officers will check whether the footage is genuinely from the day of the incident, whether it has been edited and whether individuals can be identified.
On Tuesday, Assistant Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Jha visited the campus to investigate allegations. He spoke to registrar Selim Box Mandal about clashes between Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left student organisations.
On August 19 and 20, clashes broke out between activists of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and ABVP outside Jadavpur University in south Kolkata. The first confrontation occurred at the 8B Bus Stand crossing between SFI activists and security personnel. The second clash took place in front of the main gate between SFI and ABVP activists.
During the second clash, the engraved emblem of Jadavpur University, designed by painter Nandalal Bose, was damaged. It was repaired and reinstalled at gate number four on August 21.
Meanwhile, Jadavpur University authorities have formed an inquiry committee headed by former Justice Pranab Kumar Chatterjee to investigate the incidents of August 19 and 20. The committee’s first meeting will be held on August 27.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.