Kolkata police constable result 2026 declared; 47,943 candidates qualify for PMT, PET

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has declared the preliminary written test result for the recruitment of constables and lady constables in Kolkata Police today, October 13, 2026. Candidates who had appeared for the written exam can access the Kolkata Police Constable result 2026 with their application number and date of birth on the official portals at kolkatapolice.gov.in, wbpolice.gov.in.

According to the official sources, a total of 47,943 candidates have been shortlisted, of which 43,766 male candidates and 4,177 female candidates, to appear for the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Candidates who qulaify in WBPRB Kolkata police constable 2026 are advised to keep visiting the official portal for further updates. The exam authority has announced that the PMT and PET will commence on October 28, 2026.

How to check Kolkata Police Constable results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of WBPRB at wbpolice.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link "Result of Preliminary Written Test for Recruitment to the post of Constables / Lady Constables in Kolkata Police 2024"

Step 3: Clicking on the results link will open the WBPRB Constable results 2026 page

Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as application number and date of birth

Step 5: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 6: The Kolkata Police Constable results 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Click here for Kolkata Police Constable results 2026

The exam authority will be releasing the Kolkata Police Constable PET/PMT admit card 2026 on October 15.