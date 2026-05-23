UPSC IAS Prelims 2026: Kolkata Metro Railway to run additional services on Sunday

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway will run additional services on Sunday on the Blue and Green lines to facilitate smooth travel for candidates appearing in the UPSC civil services (preliminary) examination, an official said.
Services on both lines will begin at 7 am instead of the usual 9 am on Sundays, the official said on Friday.
On the Blue Line, 160 services will be operated between Dakshineswar and Shahid Khudiram stations, up from the existing 152 Sunday services.
Services on the Green line between Howrah Maidan and Sector V in Salt Lake will also commence at 7 am, the official said, adding that Metro Railway will run 116 services on that day for the convenience of the examinees, he said.