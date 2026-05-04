Kolkata Metro Railway cautions people against fake recruitment advertisement

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metro Railway issued a public notice cautioning citizens against a fake recruitment advertisement that has been circulating on the social media.
The Metro authorities, in an official statement, clarified that no such recruitment notice has been issued by the organisation and described the advertisement as "fake and deceptive", aimed at luring unsuspecting youth seeking government jobs.
The Metro authorities urged citizens to exercise caution while "accessing suspicious links related to such advertisements, warning that these could be attempts to defraud individuals by extracting sensitive banking information".
They advised job seekers to verify recruitment information only through official government or Metro Railway websites.
The fake recruitment advertisement, titled 'Kolkata Metro-Mega Recruitment 2026', has been circulating on social media since April 27.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.