Kolkata Metro launches suicide prevention audio campaign

"Suicide is not merely a personal decision but a dangerous social disease which causes tremendous stress and hardship on the family concerned. Please don't take any extreme and hasty steps. If you are faced with any serious mental crisis situation, immediately contact our counsellors who are just a phone call away 24x7. Their numbers are displayed in numerous posters and banners, digital display boards at numerous parts of the platform," the voice note streamed on 107 FM Rainbow said.