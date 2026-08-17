Kolkata hosts two-day Territorial Army outreach to draw university students, entrepreneurs, and more into uniform

Kolkata, Aug 17 (IANS): The Territorial Army will organise a two‑day public outreach seminar, 'Know Your Territorial Army', in Kolkata on August 27-28, 2026. This first‑of‑its‑kind initiative aims to strengthen the connection between the Territorial Army, popularly known as the Terriers, and citizens, particularly students, academia, industry, startups, and the technology ecosystem, while highlighting its expanding contribution to nation‑building.
The seminar will showcase the Territorial Army’s distinctive model of citizen‑soldiers, who contribute to national service while pursuing professional careers.
“It will provide a platform for meaningful interaction between serving personnel and representatives from industry, educational institutions, startups and civil society, with discussions centred on contemporary national‑security requirements and the wider role of the Territorial Army,” the Army said in a statement.
The event will attempt to build strategic partnerships between the Army and industry to promote indigenous capabilities and innovation. The focus will be on the Territorial Army's requirements, exploring emerging technologies, research, and entrepreneurial solutions relevant to modern military needs through tie-ups with startups. The seminar will also examine the role of public‑private partnerships and civil‑military cooperation in strengthening national security.
The seminar will also highlight the Terriers’ role in afforestation, restoration of degraded ecosystems, and environmental sustainability. Through the event, the Army seeks to reach students and the public and raise awareness of opportunities to serve the nation through the Territorial Army. Invitees include students, academics, entrepreneurs, technology startups, corporate leaders, environmentalists and members of civil society.
The programme will feature immersive sessions, panel discussions, keynote addresses, exhibitions and cultural activities. Day one will include sessions on the evolution of the Territorial Army’s role in nation‑building beyond the battlefield under the theme Towards Multidimensional Resilience – from Borders to Bytes.
It will also feature visits to Territorial Army, cultural, ethnic, and industry stalls; screening of the Know Your Territorial Army film; signing of MoUs/MoAs; and a motivational evening.
Day two will focus on ecological conservation and sustainability, the future of the Territorial Army, innovation and recruitment, and using civilian expertise to strengthen military capabilities.
A keynote address on Vision/Crystal Gazing on the Future of TA will be delivered by Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor (Retd). Panel discussions will cover Eco Conservation & Sustainability and Civilian Expertise to Military Capabilities: Unlocking India’s National Talent Pool.
The seminar aims to strengthen the connection between the armed forces and society by showing how citizens from diverse professional backgrounds can contribute to national service.
The event, to be held at the Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium, is open to all.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.