Kolkata film festival likely to be inaugurated at Victoria Memorial

Kolkata, Oct 28 (PTI): The 32nd Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) is likely to be inaugurated at the Victoria Memorial this year, with a red-carpet event planned at the iconic monument, festival chief advisor actor Mithun Chakraborty said.
The festival, scheduled to be held from December 16 to 23, will be the first edition organised under the newly formed BJP government in West Bengal.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting at the state-run Nandan film centre on Tuesday, Chakraborty said plans were being drawn up to give Kolkata a festive makeover and showcase some of its landmarks.
"Most likely, the film festival will be inaugurated at Victoria Memorial this time, with a red carpet where cutouts of popular actors will be put alongside," he said.
"This year, plans have been made to decorate Kolkata. We have identified some landmarks that we have in mind and are planning to beautify them," he added.
Asked about the celebrities expected to attend the festival, Chakraborty said South Indian superstar Rajinikanth and actor Prabhas were likely to be present.
"This year, Rajinikanth and Prabhas may be present. I am in talks with Anupam Kher. I will also speak to Kangana (Ranaut). Paresh Rawal is also expected. We will not make the gathering too crowded," he said.
He also expressed hope of inviting a Hollywood personality and other international stars.
"Let's see how far we can take this," he added.
Several film industry personalities attended the meeting, including actors Prosenjit Chatterjee, Rudranil Ghosh and Papiya Adhikari, as well as filmmaker Sandip Ray and Sharvari Mukherjee.
The festival's inaugural ceremony was held at Netaji Indoor Stadium and Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium in previous editions.
The festival, traditionally organised in November, has been shifted to December this year (December 17-23) following the change of government in the state.
International films from various countries have already been submitted for consideration, while a major attraction of the 32nd edition is expected to be films featuring legendary Bengali actor Uttam Kumar.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.