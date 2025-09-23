Kolkata braces nature's fury: Calcutta University, Jadavpur University suspends academic activities

The University of Calcutta has deferred all examinations originally planned for Tuesday, September 23, 2025, due to an unprecedented natural calamity. Prioritising the safety of students, faculty, and staff, the university has rescheduled both undergraduate and postgraduate exams, with new dates to be announced next week.

The official notice states, "This is to notify that all university examinations scheduled to be held on 23/09/2025 are hereby postponed due to the unprecedented natural calamity. The new date of the examination shall be declared in due time. This notification is made as directed by the University Authority."

Jadavpur University (JU) has also suspended all academic operations in response to the severe weather conditions, aligning with efforts to ensure the safety of its community amid the ongoing natural crisis.

Kolkata schools shut down

Due to heavy rainfall, all schools in Kolkata, both government and private, will remain closed until September 25, 2025. Authorities have prioritised student safety, with schools expected to resume operations on September 26.

The intense downpours have impacted various city areas, with Garia Kamdahari recording 332 mm of rain, Jodhpur Park 285 mm, Kalighat 280 mm, Topsia 275 mm, Ballygunge 264 mm, and Thantania in north Kolkata 195 mm, according to the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

The heavy rainfall is expected to persist in South Bengal districts, including Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura, until September 24, as reported by PTI. The severe weather continues to disrupt daily life across the region.