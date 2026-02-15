Kochi’s own cherry blossom?

While the global travel circuit often looks toward Japan this time of year for the legendary sakura season, residents of Kochi have found a slice of pastel paradise much closer to home. The leafy avenues of Panampilly Nagar have undergone a dramatic transformation, as the roadside trees have erupted into a vibrant canopy of pin
For local commuters, the sight has been nothing short of magical. “When I first found it, I was totally surprised,” says Karol Devassy, who passes through the stretch daily. “Going through this way all these years, I haven’t seen something like this before.”
Some note that the diversity of the species is what makes the city’s flora so unique. “It is a tropical tree,” says Aswathy Jerome, who runs Trees of Cochin. “There are a variety of species, now seen in Kochi, from this family. Each differs in colours or the shape of leaves,” she explains.
As the city continues to bask in this floral glow, residents are encouraged to visit soon. These blossoms are fleeting, reminding us to appreciate the brief, natural masterpieces.
The story is reported by Hanna Maria Linus of The New Indian Express