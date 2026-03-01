Kochi’s ‘kavaru’ glow offers a live lesson in bioluminescence and coastal ecology

According to M P Sivadathan, director of the Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (K-HATS), visitors from all over Kerala come to see the phenomenon. “The other day, Kumbalangi panchayat held a meeting to draw up plans to make use of the phenomenon to draw more tourists. It has been decided to organise festivals or events in the areas where kavaru is visible. Also, help has been sought from law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order, besides ensuring the safety of visitors,” he added.

The phenomenon lasts for around two months, said V T Sebastian, convenor of the community collective Chellanam Aikya Vedi. “Usually kavaru appears towards the end of January. The delay is being linked to the climate, with lower atmospheric temperature believed to have led to low salinity in the backwaters,” he said. According to Sivadathan, this is not a recent development.