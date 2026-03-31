Kochi student’s 14-year no-absence record

Fourteen years and zero absence. Eighteen-year-old Chrysel Bertha Konnully at Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School stands as a powerful reminder of what commitment looks like.

From her first day in Kindergarten to her final class XII exam in 2026, Chrysel has never missed a single day of class.

Beyond her commitment, this achievement imprints her disciplined routine.

“It happened with the flow,” Chrysel says. “As I kept going consistently, I never really felt like taking a leave. I don’t really stay at home. I prefer spending time with my friends.”

Chrysel showed up every single day despite several challenges. “Even if I had a fever, I never took it seriously,” she explains.

She suffered a fall at school and needed stitches when she was in the 4th grade. “I was not concerned about the wound,” she says. “I was scared that my attendance streak would break. I insisted on coming to school the next day,” she says.

Chrysel’s love towards co-curricular activities and sports further motivated her to attend school every single day.

From volleyball, basketball and kho-kho to swimming, she tried out and trained for a variety of sports activities. She was also a regular participant in art festivals, especially fancy dress competitions.

More than academics, it is her love for school life, the friendships and the many group activities that made her return to class every day.

Interestingly, her mother, Prasilla Dennis, is also a teacher at the same school. She has also tried to maintain a similar record with minimal leaves since joining the institution.

Hailing from Vyttila, Chrysel dreams of joining the Indian Air Force or pursuing a career in aviation.

Responding to the plans to enter record books, Chrysel says, “I never plan for anything. This wasn’t intentional. It just happened naturally.”

This story has been written by Abhirami Anil of The New Indian Express.