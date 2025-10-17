Kochi startup achieves milestone with fully designed 5G chip

KOCHI: A young tech startup from Kochi has achieved a significant milestone for India’s electronics industry.

Silizium Circuits, based at Maker Village and Rajagiri Incubation Centre, has developed a 5G chip that is completely designed and built end-to-end in India, a rare feat in the country’s growing semiconductor sector.

The startup, supported by IIT Hyderabad’s FabCI and the Kerala Startup Mission, focuses on creating chips for wireless communication. Its latest innovation — a 5G Low Noise Amplifier (LNA) chip — helps strengthen weak mobile signals, resulting in clearer calls and faster internet speeds, particularly in areas with poor network coverage.

What makes this achievement stand out is that it is the first 5G chip in India to be funded by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under its Digital Communication Innovation Scheme.