Kochi programme distributes 478 job appointment letters under PM-VBRY

KOCHI: A regional programme of the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY) held at the Ernakulam Town Hall here on Friday saw the distribution of 478 employment letters to newly employed beneficiaries covered under the scheme.

The event was attended by around 850 participants, including beneficiaries, employers, representatives of industry associations, public representatives, senior state government officials and officers of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.