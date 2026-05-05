Kochi probe exposes ‘shadow economy’ linking cyber fraud, drug trade and money laundering

KOCHI: A widening probe by Kochi City police has uncovered a growing convergence of cyber-fraud, drug-trafficking, and money laundering networks, exposing what investigators describe as a “shadow economy” of organised crime operating through shared financial systems.

What began as a crackdown on Cambodia-linked online scam syndicates has now revealed a far deeper nexus -- one where illicit profits from fraud, narcotics, and other criminal activities are funnelled through the same pipelines and reintroduced into the legitimate economy with alarming efficiency.

“We are no longer dealing with standalone cases of cybercrime,” a senior police officer said. “This is a structured ecosystem where multiple criminal activities are interconnected, using common financial infrastructure and, at times, overlapping networks of operatives.”

At the heart of the operation are complex laundering routes built on mule bank accounts, inter-state financial hubs, and cryptocurrency platforms. Investigators say money generated through scams -- including fake investment schemes, digital arrest frauds, lottery traps, and matrimonial con -- is routed through cities such as Bengaluru before being layered and converted into digital assets like bitcoin or dispersed across multiple accounts to evade detection.

Officials say these very channels are also being used by other criminal gangs in Kochi, including drug traffickers in the state, to legitimise their proceeds. This overlap has effectively created a resilient financial backbone for organised crime, allowing different syndicates to plug into the same system.

The probe has also turned the spotlight on vulnerabilities within the banking sector. Police say there is credible information that certain bank officials may have either ignored red flags or facilitated suspicious transactions, enabling mule accounts to operate unchecked. “Mule accounts are the backbone of this entire system. Without them, the flow of illegal money collapses,” an investigator said. “Any lapse – wilful or otherwise – creates an entry point for large-scale laundering.”

So far, authorities have identified nearly 20 such financial hubs suspected to be handling crime proceeds. Officials believe these networks not only support Cambodia-based cyber-fraud operations but are also being accessed by local criminal elements in Kochi seeking to convert illicit earnings into legitimate assets.

Beyond financial flows, parallel investigations have uncovered an active recruitment network within Kerala feeding these international syndicates. Youngsters are being lured with promises of high-paying overseas jobs, particularly in Southeast Asia, only to be coerced into carrying out online fraud once they arrive.