Kochi chapter of IMA, residents’ associations come together for palliative care initiative ‘Koode’

Aiming to ensure a better quality of life for elderly and homebound patients, the Kochi chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) is launching an initiative, ‘Koode’, that will provide physical, psycho-social, and spiritual support to the patients by building a network of trained volunteers from local communities.

The project is being launched in Ernakulam in collaboration with residents’ associations and with the support of the district administration.

“The plan is to establish a community-based healthcare system in the district,” said Dr Athul Joseph, president of IMA Kochi.

“Palliative care is not just about medication and treatment. We need to provide patients with emotional and social support, and neighbours and peers play a vital role. There should be a strong connection between the community and professionals to ensure better palliative care for vulnerable populations,” he said.

IMA Kochi is in talks with the Ernakulam District Residents’ Associations’ Apex Council (EDRAAC) and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) to train volunteers and identify palliative care patients. ‘Koode’ will be launched on a pilot basis in a select area, with plans to expand it district-wide.

“We will identify homebound patients within a five-kilometre radius of each location,” said EDRAAC president Rangadasa Prabhu. “Of our 1,760 associations across 44 zones, each will nominate four to five interested individuals for palliative care training. Some people already help neighbours on an individual basis. But we need to have a structured network,” he said.

In this model of caregiving, doctors will act as gatekeepers and trained residents’ association leaders will build and guide local volunteer teams, Dr Athul pointed out.

“We will begin the project by focusing on bedridden and homebound individuals. In the next phase, we will be reaching out to other patients and the elderly population,” he said.

‘Koode’ is part of the broader ‘Punarjani’ initiative which also promotes blood, eye, and organ donation.

“The initiative is in line with our efforts to become an age-friendly city under initiatives like age-friendly Kochi. Residents’ associations are central to urban communities. Team-building and long-term plans are significant in the project,” Prabhu added.