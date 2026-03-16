Kochi airport fills with joy of reunion after long wait for loved ones from Bahrain

KOCHI: There were a few flights from the Middle East set to land in Kochi on Sunday evening, from countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman and the UAE. Kith and kin waiting for their loved ones had crowded the international arrival lobby.

But there was a special group among the returnees -- 192 passengers on a chartered flight from Dammam in Saudi Arabia, coming from war-hit Bahrain. The Bahrain airspace was closed on February 28, with the first missile attack locking thousands of Malayalis in the small country.

At the airport lobby, a lone man was waiting -- two hours ahead of schedule -- for the arrival of the flight.