Kochi aims to lead by example with compressed biogas waste project

KOCHI: The commissioning of the compressed biogas (CBG) plant will signal a transformation in Kochi’s waste management system. Constructed by state-run BPCL, the facility, with a capacity of 150 tonnes per day, has been built on 10 acres of land in Brahmapuram, which was filled with legacy waste around two years ago.

The project was initiated in June 2023 after the High Court directed the state government to expedite steps to implement the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd’s proposal for a CBG unit, citing what it termed the corporation’s mishandling of biodegradable and plastic waste. The suo motu case was initiated following the Brahmapuram fire of March that year, which reignited discussions on scientific waste management in the city.

“The technical proceedings and construction was expedited once we submitted the proposal. We started the trial run with cow dung last March and gas generation commenced in January,” said Siby T P, senior manager, operations, BPCL.

Raman Mallik, head of PR and brand, BPCL, said the plant for converting municipal waste into gas is the first-of-its-kind in the country. “The plant is connected to the refinery by a dedicated pipeline. It is a key component of BPCL’s aim to achieve net zero emissions by 2040,” he said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the plant on Friday.

“The waste will be segregated here before being processed, and the non-biodegradable materials will be handed over to Kochi corporation. Through compression, separation, and other processes, we can generate methane to be used in the refinery and two biofertilisers. With such plants, the amount of LNG imported by India can be reduced. Moreover, India has mandated a 5% mandatory CBG blending obligation for compressed natural gas and piped natural gas from 2028-29. Thus, generating CBG will be beneficial,” Raman added.

BPCL has also held discussions with FACT for the sale of fertilisers generated at the plant. “The CBG plant will begin operations with 50 tonnes of food waste, and the amount is expected to be increased to 150 tonnes within three months. The CBG plant and the two operational black soldier fly (BSF) plants will help the corporation improve its waste management,” said Kochi mayor V K Minimol.

Recalling the initial efforts, her predecessor M Anilkumar said the plan was to build a windrow-compost plant. “However, the state government proposed a waste-to-energy plant at the same site. Discussions were held with ministers and the suggestion to construct a CBG plant came up,” he said.

While Kochi has become the first city to have a CBG plant waste management system, similar plants are expected to be constructed in other local bodies. The CBG plant is expected to position Kochi as a model for scientific and sustainable waste management.