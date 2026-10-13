KNRUHS Telangana NEET UG mop-up round 2026: Web options open until Oct 14

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana, has opened web options for the mop-up phase of MBBS admissions under the competent authority quota for the 2026-27 academic year. Eligible candidates can exercise their options from 5 pm on October 12 to 5 pm on October 14 through the official admissions portal, tsmedadm.tsche.in.

The counselling covers vacant seats in government, private unaided non-minority and minority medical colleges in Telangana, including EWS, persons with disabilities (PWD) and CAP categories.