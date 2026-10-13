KNRUHS Telangana NEET UG mop-up round 2026: Web options open until Oct 14

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Telangana, has opened web options for the mop-up phase of MBBS admissions under the competent authority quota for the 2026-27 academic year. Eligible candidates can exercise their options from 5 pm on October 12 to 5 pm on October 14 through the official admissions portal, tsmedadm.tsche.in.
The counselling covers vacant seats in government, private unaided non-minority and minority medical colleges in Telangana, including EWS, persons with disabilities (PWD) and CAP categories.
Candidates whose names appear on the final merit list and who meet the university’s eligibility conditions can participate. Those allotted seats in earlier rounds who did not report or discontinued the course are not eligible. Candidates who did not exercise web options in the first phase and those admitted through the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) up to its third round are also ineligible.
Candidates can select any number of colleges they are interested in joining, subject to eligibility. They are advised to review the admission rules and choose options carefully, as a new allotment will automatically cancel their previous seat.
The university has warned that candidates who discontinue after the mop-up phase or fail to join an allotted seat will face a penalty of Rs 20 lakh and debarment from MBBS admissions through KNRUHS for three years.
Selected candidates must pay a university fee of Rs 12,000, download the allotment order and report to the allotted college with original certificates and other required documents before the deadline specified in the order. Those who paid the university fee in the first or second phase and are allotted a different seat through sliding need not pay it again.