Juan Angulo stresses value of multilingualism and sports in education

Ayodhya: Stressing the need for holistic development for students, Chilean Ambassador to India, Juan Angulo highlighted that in today's competitive era, academic knowledge alone is not sufficient and that knowledge of different languages along with active participation in sports is essential.



Addressing the "Udaan 2026 - Guruvandan Samman Samaroh" organised at Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Ramayan University in Uttar Pradesh, Juan Angulo said education, discipline and consistent hard work are the true hallmarks of success, according to an official statement. He also congratulated the students honoured at the event and encouraged them to represent India at the global level.



Around 800 meritorious students who excelled in High School and Intermediate board examinations and 120 teachers who made notable contributions in the field of education were honoured during the function. Principals, teachers, parents and a large number of students from various schools attended the programme.