Know your legal protections: NCW head Vijaya Rahatkar reminds college youth how Zero FIR procedures work

Bhubaneswar, Sep 3 (IANS): National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief Vijaya Rahatkar on Thursday highlighted the vital role of youth in building a safe and inclusive society.
Engaging with students at the Campus Calling Programme organised at Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, the NCW Chief shed light on the vital role of youth in nation-building and building a secure society, an official statement said.
Five Campus Ambassadors were felicitated and presented Campus Calling Certificates by Rahatkar, recognising their commitment to promoting awareness and social change. The programme was also attended by Achyuta Samanta, KIIT and KISS Founder, with senior academia, the statement added.
Earlier, the NCW Advisory Committee Meeting, held in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday, brought together members of the Advisory board to deliberate on key issues of women's empowerment, gender equality, safety and protection.
Recently, Rahatkar called upon women to remain informed about their right to file a "Zero FIR" about a cognisable offence at any police station.
In a post on social media platform X, the NCW Chief said, "Zero FIR is your right! You can file a complaint for any cognisable offence at your nearest police station, regardless of where the incident occurred."
Rahatkar said, "Once the Zero FIR is registered, the case is transferred to the relevant police station. If the police refuse to register the FIR, submit a written complaint and contact a senior police officer. Stay informed about your rights and don't hesitate to raise your voice."
Along with her social media post on X, the NCW Chief also attached a pamphlet to educate women on how to file a "Zero FIR" in case a woman faces a cognisable offence.
She reminded women that no matter where they face a crime, they can avail the facility of filing a complaint against it at any police station that is convenient for them to approach.
—
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.