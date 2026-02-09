KMRL, IISc Bengaluru sign MoU for research collaboration on sustainable urban mobility

BENGALURU/KOCHI: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) to undertake joint research and implementation in areas of sustainable urban mobility and public transport systems.

The MoU is aimed to combine KMRL’s practical experience in developing and operating multimodal urban transport systems with IISc’s advanced, data-driven and empirical research expertise.