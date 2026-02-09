KMRL, IISc Bengaluru sign MoU for research collaboration on sustainable urban mobility

BENGALURU/KOCHI: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) to undertake joint research and implementation in areas of sustainable urban mobility and public transport systems.
The MoU is aimed to combine KMRL’s practical experience in developing and operating multimodal urban transport systems with IISc’s advanced, data-driven and empirical research expertise.
The partnership will focus on sustainable mobility planning, transport operations, and the application of emerging technologies such as AI, IoT, blockchain, simulation modelling and intelligent decision-support systems.
Addressing the press conference, Loknath Behra, the managing director of KMRL, said the collaboration would support Kochi’s transformation into a more livable, sustainable and resilient city.
“Mobility has a direct impact on air quality, public health, accessibility and overall quality of life. Through this collaboration with IISc, KMRL aims to adopt a systems-based and science-driven approach to urban transport planning. The research outcomes will help us design integrated solutions for Metro Rail, Water Metro, canal-based transport and other mobility initiatives, ensuring equitable access, reduced congestion and lower carbon emissions,” Behra said.
He added that KMRL’s diverse portfolio — including Metro Rail, Kochi Water Metro and canal rejuvenation projects — offers a unique real-world platform for interdisciplinary research and innovation.
“Mobility is not just about transport — it is deeply connected to public health, air quality, climate resilience and urban liveability. Our research brings a strong empirical and systems-based perspective, using real-world data, simulation models and AI-driven tools to assess the impact of transport interventions on accessibility, equity, congestion, emissions and disaster resilience. We see Kochi as an ideal city to demonstrate how sustainable, livable and resilient urban mobility can be achieved,” Prof. Verma said.
He added that IISc has developed advanced simulation models that allow policy makers to test transport interventions in a virtual environment.
Under the MoU, IISc and KMRL will work closely on applied research projects, development of unique datasets, capacity building and student-led research initiatives. The collaboration is also expected to support long-term transport planning for Kochi by promoting higher use of public transport, walking and cycling, while reducing dependence on private vehicles.
Director (Projects), KMRL, Dr M P Ramnavas, stated that the partnership is expected to provide scientific and technical support for KMRL’s ongoing and sustainable mobility solutions that can be replicated across Indian cities and internationally.