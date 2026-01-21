KLF 2026 begins jan 22 at Kozhikode beach, Sunita Williams to attend

The inaugural ceremony will be attended by the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan along with the MInister of Tourism PA Muhammed Riyas, Sunitha Williams, actor Bhavana, Nirmala Lakshman and many more delegates at 6 PM on Kozhikode Beach. This year's infrastructure reflects that scale, featuring eight beachside venues and special installations like -"The Berlin Kitchen,-" ensuring Kozhikode remains at the heart of the world's cultural map.