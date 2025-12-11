KLEF deemed to be University announces Global Conference on Emerging ThermoNanoAI Innovations

New Delhi: KLEF Deemed to be University has announced the International Conference on Emerging ThermoNanoAI for Sustainable Future Energy Devices (ICETNAI-2025), a global forum bringing together experts in thermal sciences, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence and sustainable energy. Scheduled from 29 to 31 December 2025, the conference aims to serve as a high-impact platform for researchers, academicians and industry professionals to exchange pioneering ideas shaping the next generation of intelligent, eco-friendly energy technologies.

The conference will cover themes including advanced nanomaterials, energy storage and conversion, AI and quantum technologies, smart electronics, sensors, and the role of nanotechnology in biological and chemical sciences. ICETNAI-2025 seeks to accelerate interdisciplinary research and strengthen collaboration between academia and industry.

Distinguished experts from IIT Madras, Qatar University, IIITDM Kurnool, BUET Dhaka, ARCI Hyderabad and other leading institutions will participate, presenting cutting-edge developments in nanomaterials, renewable energy systems, intelligent electronics and nanoscale applications in healthcare and chemical sciences.