KITG 2026 spotlights Siddi wrestlers’ growing dominance

Ambikapur, April 4 (IANS): The saying ‘talent needs no introduction’ found a fitting example at the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026, where wrestlers from Karnataka’s Siddi community have made a powerful statement on the mat. Their success is no longer just about medals—it reflects the emergence of an entire community as a force in wrestling. Of African descent, there are about 50,000 Siddis in India of which one-third live in Karnataka.