KITG 2026: Soon after completing board exams, Odisha teen Alish Ekka repays her mother’s sacrifices with silver

Jagdalpur: Less than 48 hours after writing her Class 12 board examinations, the 17-year-old Alish Ekka found herself on the podium with a silver medal around her neck at the Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) 2026 in Chhattisgarh. For the teenager from a nondescript Santoshpur village in Odisha’s Sundargarh district, the feat was a fitting tribute to her mother’s sacrifices and a reward for a bold decision to switch from hockey to race walking less than two years ago.
Born to a former hockey player, Pramila Ekka, who once played at the state level before giving it up because of financial constraints and family responsibilities, Alish grew up chasing a dream to represent India as a striker.
However, limited opportunities in team sports made her rethink her sporting journey. After speaking with coaches at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium, located about 15 kilometres from her village, Alish decided to switch to race walking.
Over the past two years, Alish has balanced intense training with her studies, often travelling long distances to train while preparing for her board exams. On Wednesday, her hard work eventually paid off when she clocked 1:04.59 to win the silver medal in the women’s 10,000 metres race walk at the Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) 2026 in Jagdalpur.
“Initially, it was very difficult because I had never done a race walk before. But my coach told me that if I worked hard, I could do well in this event. I trusted him and decided to give it my best,” the 17-year-old Alish told SAI Media.
The timing of the achievement made it even more special. Alish had completed her Class 12 board examinations just a day before leaving for the Games. Within the next 48 hours, she was celebrating her first national-level medal. “I didn’t have much time to prepare for the KITG. I finished my exams and came here thinking I would just give my best. When I crossed the finish line and realised I had won a medal, it felt unbelievable,” she said with a smile.
Behind that quiet smile lies the story of her mother’s sacrifices. Pramila is the sole breadwinner of the family of four and works at a jewellery store, earning about Rs 5,000 a month. Despite the modest income, she carefully manages the household while making sure that Alish and her younger brother, who studies in Class 3, get the support they need.
“My mother gave up her sporting dreams due to many problems, mostly financial. Growing up, I have seen how hard she works to run the family. Recently, she had some issues with her vision and needed a new pair of glasses, but she hesitated spending on a new pair of glasses, as it could hamper the monthly budget.
“She never complains and only encourages me to do well in whatever sport I play. This medal is a reflection of her sacrifices,” added an emotional Alish.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.