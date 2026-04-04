KITG 2026: Soon after completing board exams, Odisha teen Alish Ekka repays her mother’s sacrifices with silver

The timing of the achievement made it even more special. Alish had completed her Class 12 board examinations just a day before leaving for the Games. Within the next 48 hours, she was celebrating her first national-level medal. “I didn’t have much time to prepare for the KITG. I finished my exams and came here thinking I would just give my best. When I crossed the finish line and realised I had won a medal, it felt unbelievable,” she said with a smile.