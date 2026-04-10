‘Vantara’ logo tribute by KISS students on Anant Ambani’s birthday

Mumbai: The students of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) Foundation on Friday formed a human display inspired by the 'VANTARA' logo to express gratitude to Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani on his birthday, as he announced scholarships, learning opportunities, and job offers for students.



He announced a series of major initiatives for KISS students on the occasion of his birthday, including jobs in the Reliance group.



The announcements support scholarships for KISS students for the current academic year, and an opportunity for toppers from KG to PG levels to visit Vantara, a massive wildlife centre in Gujarat set up by Shri Ambani, allowing them to gain valuable learning experiences. Significantly, 30 KISS graduates will be offered jobs every year across various companies of the Reliance Group, opening sustainable career pathways for tribal youth.

Meanwhile, celebrations have begun across the country to mark Anant Ambani's 31st birthday, with a wave of festive spirit visible among the people. Well-wishers and members of various communities have come together to commemorate the occasion through charitable initiatives, social gatherings, and more.