Srinagar: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday inaugurated the Bibi Halima College of Nursing and Medical Technology at Kathidarwaza in Srinagar, praising the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board for its initiatives and describing its work as the best among all Waqf Boards in the country.



Rijiju, who arrived at Srinagar airport earlier in the day, was received by J-K Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi before attending the inauguration ceremony.



Speaking after inaugurating the college infrastructure, the Union Minister congratulated Andrabi and her team and assured them of the Centre's support.

"I am very pleased that the J&K Waqf Board has accomplished a great deal of work. I have had the opportunity to inaugurate some of these initiatives. Several developments have taken place at the Halima Bibi Nursing College, and I had the chance to inaugurate some of its infrastructure," Rijiju told reporters.

"I congratulate Darakhshan Andrabi and her entire team; the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board is performing the best work among all Waqf Boards in India. They will receive full support from the government of India and me," he added.