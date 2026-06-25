Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi calls for Emergency history to be included in school textbooks

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Thursday said the Congress' "criminal killing of the Constitution under the garb of the Emergency" should be made part of textbooks so that people get to know of the "heinous crime" against democracy.

He said the Congress, which "killed, tortured and imprisoned" thousands of youths during the Emergency", is today trying to cover its sins by organising a campaign called 'Chhatron Ki Goonj'.

The Congress launched the 40-day campaign simultaneously at 28 locations across the country on Thursday to engage with students and collect feedback on issues ranging from examination paper leaks and recruitment delays to broader concerns in the education sector.