KIIT-KISS founder Achyuta Samanta unanimously elected first president of Indian UniSport Federation

New Delhi: Prof. Achyuta Samanta, educationist, social worker and Founder of KIIT and KISS, has been unanimously elected the first president of the Indian UniSport Federation (IUSF) at the federation’s first Annual General Meeting held in New Delhi on Sunday, according to a press release.

The formation of IUSF marks an important step towards strengthening university-level sport in India through a more coordinated, inclusive and athlete-centred framework.

The federation has been established with the approval of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports with the objective of bringing universities onto a common platform and supporting the identification, development, training and progression of sporting talent. Representatives of 27 state and regional university sports associations were listed as present at the meeting, reflecting broad participation from across the country.