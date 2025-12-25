Kids’ welfare crucial in custody cases: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Stating that the child is of paramount importance, the Madras High Court has refused to grant custody of a minor child, who has been with the mother since the marriage was dissolved, to the father. “It is a well settled law as far as the custody of a minor child is concerned, the welfare of the minor child is of paramount consideration,” said Justice P Dhanabal.

He made the observation while dismissing a petition filed by P Harish Krishnan, who is seeking permanent custody of his 13-year-old child.

Krishnan and the respondent got married in 2010 in Thrissur in Kerala and a child was born in 2012. They obtained divorce on mutual consent three years later. Since then, the child has been with the mother who is currently staying in Chennai.