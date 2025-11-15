Kids step into operational roles as Namo Bharat celebrates Children’s Day in Delhi

NEW DELHI: To celebrate Children’s Day, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) organised a special event allowing children to take charge of Namo Bharat operations for a day.

The activity gave students a rare opportunity to experience what goes on behind the scenes in India’s first regional rapid transit system.

Under the guidance of NCRTC staff, children stepped into various operational roles such as Station Controller, Ticketing Distributor, Security In-Charge, Announcer-cum-Train Attendant, and Station Maintenance Associate.

Through these responsibilities, they learned how the system ensures a fast, safe, and comfortable journey for thousands of commuters daily.

The station buzzed with excitement as the young “junior crew” carried out their duties.