Khelo India University Games 2025 to take place from November 24 to December 5

The fifth edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) is scheduled to take place from November 24 to December 5, 2025, across seven cities in Rajasthan: Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, and Bharatpur.

Over 5,000 athletes will participate in 23 medal sports and one demonstration sport, kho-kho, with new additions including beach volleyball, canoeing and kayaking, and cycling.

Importance of KIUG

The Khelo India University Games serve as a crucial platform within India’s sporting ecosystem, bridging grassroots talent with national-level competition. The Games promote a balance between academics and athletics among university students while fostering unity and sportsmanship under the motto ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

More details

Rajasthan’s seven host cities, Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, and Bharatpur, will share the hosting responsibilities to optimise infrastructure and encourage regional participation.

Sports and new disciplines

The 2025 KIUG will feature 23 medal sports, including archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, fencing, football, hockey, judo, kabaddi, mallakhamb, rugby, shooting, swimming, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling, yogasana, cycling, beach volleyball, and canoeing and kayaking. Kho-kho will be showcased as a demonstration sport.

Participation and past success

The Games are expected to draw over 5,000 athletes from universities across India. In the previous edition held in North-east India, Chandigarh University clinched the championship, followed by Lovely Professional University and Guru Nanak Dev University in second and third places, respectively.

Khelo India initiative

The Khelo India scheme, driven by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, aims to promote sports at all levels and nurture young talent. It encompasses various national competitions, including Youth Games, University Games, Winter Games, Para Games, Beach Games, and Water Sports Festival. The initiative collaborates with National Sports Federations, the School Games Federation of India, and the Association of Indian Universities to strengthen India’s sporting ecosystem.