Khelo India impact: Arunachal CM flags rise in sports, campus upgrades for students

Itanagar, April 16 (IANS): Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday said the state has significantly improved its sports performance over the past decade, including securing the fifth rank nationally and emerging as the top performer in the Northeast during the Khelo India Tribal Games.
Inaugurating three major infrastructure facilities at Dera Natung Government College in Itanagar, the Chief Minister encouraged students to actively participate in sports, emphasising that sports instil discipline and leadership qualities and promote a healthy lifestyle.
Khandu also informed students about the state government’s scholarship initiative for those securing admission to the world’s top 150 universities, under which the government provides full sponsorship. He urged students to take full advantage of the scheme and pursue opportunities for global exposure.
Highlighting the government’s priorities, the Chief Minister said that the education and healthcare sectors have consistently received focused attention, with sustained efforts to bridge infrastructure gaps across educational institutions.
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the future needs of Dera Natung Government College, assuring that any emerging infrastructure requirements, including additional classrooms for newly introduced departments, would be addressed in a timely manner.
Paying tribute to the late Dera Natung, former Education Minister and a prominent leader of the Nyishi community, the Chief Minister said the institution named after him continues to uphold his vision of empowering youth through quality education.
He congratulated the Principal and faculty for maintaining strong academic growth, noting that the college currently caters to over 4,600 students across Arts, Science, and Commerce streams, supported by 14 academic departments.
Emphasising the importance of sports infrastructure, Khandu stated that the newly inaugurated Badminton-cum-Judo Hall and Recreation Hall would play a crucial role in promoting students’ holistic development.
Speaking on education reforms, he highlighted the rollout of “Mission Shikshit Arunachal 2029,” aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He said the government is simultaneously upgrading infrastructure and implementing academic reforms to align education standards with global benchmarks.
The Chief Minister also underscored the growing importance of technology, artificial intelligence, and machine learning in education, urging students to adopt technological advancements responsibly. He informed that Artificial Intelligence initiatives and Vidya Samiksha Kendras have already been introduced to enable real-time monitoring and improvement of educational outcomes.
Announcing further initiatives, Khandu said that two science centres with planetariums will be established in Namsai and Dirang, with approvals already granted, to promote scientific curiosity and learning among students.
Emphasising skill development, he highlighted emerging opportunities in sectors such as hydropower, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups, and entrepreneurship. He encouraged students to focus on skill-based education and aspire to become job creators rather than job seekers.
He also referred to various government initiatives, including the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana, startup support programmes, and the Arunachal Pradesh Investment and Innovation Park.
The Chief Minister further announced the creation of an “Arunachal Creative Economy” cell within the Chief Minister’s Office to promote local talent in fields such as arts, music, weaving, and other creative sectors, and to provide global platforms for their growth.
Reiterating the government’s commitment to youth development, Khandu urged students to remain disciplined, focused, and visionary in their pursuits.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.