Khasi, Garo made mandatory in early classes as Meghalaya clears new curriculum

Shillong: The Meghalaya government has made it mandatory to include Khasi and Garo in the curriculum for children up to Class-1, with the aim to simplify learning and strengthen exposure to local culture, officials said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the move seeks to build cultural identity from the foundational years. “Children must grow with confidence and a sense of belonging. Learning our own languages early helps that,” Sangma, who chaired a cabinet meeting on Friday, told PTI.

The new textbooks will be optional in the coming academic year, and will become compulsory from the next session, as several schools have already finalised their syllabi, the officials said.