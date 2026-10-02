Arunachal CM lauds student for developing fire-safety system for households

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu hailed a Class-9 student from the state for developing a science project to make homes safer from accidents caused by household fireplaces.
In a social media post, Khandu praised Rubu Daniel of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV) Oyan, in East Siang district, and highlighted the student's achievements at state and national-level competitions.
"Presenting 'Automatic Soil Drop-Fire Safety System' by Kr Rubu Daniel, a practical science project designed to help prevent fires caused by household fireplaces," the CM said.
Rubu had secured the first position in the state science seminar this year, and is set to represent Arunachal Pradesh at the national-level event.
"This project has independently cleared phase one of the GYS Avishkar Awards 2026, placing among just 86 shortlisted projects from nearly 1,000 submissions," Khandu said.
"Congratulations to Rubu Daniel, and best wishes to his guide teacher Shri Thokchom Lenin and the entire team for their guidance and encouragement," he said.
The 'Automatic Soil Drop-Fire Safety System' is designed as a simple fire-prevention mechanism for homes using traditional fireplaces, officials said.
It is intended to detect a fire or a dangerous rise in temperature and automatically release soil over the fireplace. The soil acts as a smothering material, helping cut off the fire by reducing contact with air, they said.
The concept is aimed at providing a low-cost solution to a common household risk, particularly in areas where traditional fireplaces are still used for cooking or heating, the officials said.
Such a system would, however, need proper testing and safety certification before being used as a household fire-protection device, they added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.