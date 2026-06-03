Khan Sir’s Patna coaching institute vandalised, police probe rival coaching role in attack

Patna (PTI): A coaching institute of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir', was allegedly vandalised and pelted with stones in Patna, police said on Wednesday.
Khan initially claimed that firing took place at the institution, but police could not confirm it. However, he later said that investigation would find out what exactly happened.
The incident took place at Khan Global Coaching Institute in Kadamkuan police station area on Tuesday night, police officials said.
"We received information around 10.10 pm on Tuesday about stone-pelting and damage to property at Khan Global Coaching Institute under the jurisdiction of Kadamkuan Police Station. A police team was immediately sent to the spot and an investigation has been launched," a statement issued by the City SP office said.
Preliminary investigation and examination of CCTV footage indicated that around 15 to 20 people associated with another coaching institute in Patna were allegedly involved in the stone-pelting and vandalism act, it added.
Khan, addressing reporters after the incident, said, "Some anti-social elements from a nearby coaching created widespread damage, beat our guard badly and even fired gunshots. Their primary angst is how can someone teach students at such a low cost and still deliver good results each year."
Police said physical assault took place but could not confirm the incident of firing based on available CCTV footage.
On Wednesday morning, however, while responding to a reporter's query on firing, Khan said, "Police investigation is underway. Once the findings come in, we will get to know what exactly happened. We are not sitting here prepared for any fight or quarrel over what happened or not."
The educator said appropriate security arrangements were made throughout the night and urged the Bihar chief minister to maintain the deployment of personnel, keeping in view the large number of poor students studying there.
Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari said he will speak to the DGP on the matter and formulate a policy to prevent the recurrence of such events.
"I will speak to the DGP today to ensure proper investigation. The government will also formulate a policy within the next three months, after consulting all stakeholders, to stop such incidents from occurring. If these coaching institutes behave like this over rivalry and disturb law and order, then a targeted policy is required for sure," he said.
Raids are being conducted to apprehend those involved, and further legal action will be taken in accordance with the law, police said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.