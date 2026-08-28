Khan Sir celebrates Raksha Bandhan with girl students in Patna; announces orphanage plan

Patna: Renowned educator Khan Sir celebrated Raksha Bandhan with girl students at Shri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna on Friday, where several students tied rakhis to him as part of the festivities.
Speaking to IANS, Khan Sir extended his greetings to women and girls on the occasion and said he wanted Raksha Bandhan to be celebrated as a global festival.
“My best wishes to all the sisters. May they succeed in life, live their lives and always remain happy. This is why Raksha Bandhan should be celebrated across the world. We are trying to make it a global celebration. Happy Raksha Bandhan. We celebrated it last year too and this year we are also celebrating it on a grand level. I want to congratulate all the sisters,” he said.
Educator Khan Sir further said, "Last Raksha Bandhan, we announced that we would build a cancer hospital. We were disrupted for two-four months in between, due to which the cancer hospital has been delayed by only two months. It will be completed in the next two-three months. This Raksha Bandhan, we have promised to open an orphanage, so that children can study there."
Raksha Bandhan, also known as Rakhi, is a Hindu festival celebrating the bond of love, affection and protection between brothers and sisters. It is observed by Indian communities across the world and falls on the full moon day, or Purnima, of the Hindu month of Shravana.
The festival derives its name from two Sanskrit-rooted words. “Raksha” refers to protection, while “Bandhan” means a bond or tie. Together, the term represents a relationship based on care, affection and a traditional promise of protection.
The central ritual involves a sister tying a rakhi, traditionally a sacred thread or decorative bracelet, around her brother’s wrist. She offers prayers for his well-being, health and long life, while the brother traditionally promises to support and protect her.
Raksha Bandhan is also marked by the exchange of sweets and gifts among family members. Over the years, the festival has evolved beyond biological siblings, with rakhis also being exchanged among cousins and other close relationships.
Several legends are associated with the festival. One popular tradition links Raksha Bandhan to Lord Krishna and Draupadi. According to the legend, Krishna injured his finger while flying a kite. Draupadi, distressed on seeing him bleed, tore a piece of cloth from her sari and tied it around his finger to stop the bleeding.
Moved by her gesture, Krishna is believed to have promised to protect her whenever she needed him. The story is later connected with the episode in the Mahabharata in which Draupadi was humiliated in the Kaurava court. According to the legend, Krishna protected her honour by providing an endless length of cloth when Dushasana attempted to disrobe her.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.