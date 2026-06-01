KGMU removes three contractual staff over drug-use irregularities

Lucknow, Jun 1 (PTI): Three contractual staff posted at the medicine counter of King George's Medical University's Urology department have been removed after large-scale irregularities surfaced in the use of expensive drugs meant for cancer patients under a government scheme, an official said on Monday.
KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh said that the staff, removed on Sunday, have been attached to the Head of Department's office.
They have also been directed not to leave Lucknow until the inquiry into the matter is complete, he said.
A five-member inquiry committee has been formed to probe the matter.
If any staff is found guilty, strict action including termination of services and recovery of losses will be initiated, Singh added.
According to university officials, a probe was initiated on May 28 after they noticed a sharp rise in medicine expenditure under the Asadhya Yojana -- from around Rs 10 lakh per month in October-November 2025 to nearly Rs 40 lakh in February 2026 and subsequently to Rs 45 lakh in March 2026.
(PTI)
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