KGMCTA strike hits outpatient care across Kerala medical colleges

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of patients were inconvenienced on Thursday as doctors under the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) staged a state-wide protest, disrupting outpatient services and planned surgeries across medical colleges.

OP clinics were run by house surgeons and senior residents, while academic sessions and other non-emergency services were affected.

Authorities at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College said the impact was minimised through prior planning. “Non-emergency surgeries were rescheduled in advance, considering the protest was announced weeks ago,” said a senior professor.

As part of the protest, KGMCTA boycotted OP services, non-emergency surgeries, and student classes.

However, treatment for admitted patients, casualty services, labour rooms, ICUs, emergency surgeries, and postmortem procedures continued without disruption.