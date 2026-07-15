Key accused detained under Goondas Act in alleged Rs 100 cr scam in TN private schools

Chennai: In a significant escalation of the investigation into the alleged Rs 100-crore fraud targeting private school managements across Tamil Nadu, the Chennai City Police have invoked the Goondas Act against the prime accused, B.T. Arasakumar, days after his arrest by the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

Arasakumar, 59, is accused of orchestrating a large-scale cheating racket by allegedly promising school managements that he could secure a range of statutory approvals and regulatory clearances through his claimed political influence and contacts within government departments.

Police said on Tuesday that the preventive detention was ordered to prevent him from continuing similar fraudulent activities and to safeguard public interest while the investigation progresses.