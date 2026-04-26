Kerala’s Teacher training programmes hit by Central fund uncertainty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Teacher training in the state’s school education sector has come to a standstill amid uncertainty over Central funds.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) conducts the programmes using funds allocated through Samagra Shiksha Kerala (SSK). However, the ongoing fund crunch is likely to affect training schedules for the next academic year.

The delay assumes significance as textbooks across classes have been revamped, raising concerns that inadequate training could impact classroom transactions and student learning.

“Typically, SSK allocates around Rs 25–30 crore for teacher training alone. With funds in limbo, the department may have to explore alternatives, including conducting training in phases after the vacation,” a senior official said.

A source said a proposal to hold training sessions during the summer vacation, along with a tentative schedule, has been submitted to the government. However, they added that the delay in announcement of election results and subsequent administrative processes could further push timelines.

As a fallback, the department is also considering staggered training sessions spread across the academic year if programmes cannot be completed during the vacation period.