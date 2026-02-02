Kerala's tax share rises by Rs 10,000 crore, major demands ignored

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The new devolution formula announced in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday raised Kerala's tax share from the present 1.925 per cent to 2.382 per cent.

This means Kerala's share from union taxes will increase by over Rs 10,000 crore for the next five financial years.

As per the revised formula, Kerala will get an increase of over Rs 11,000 crore in its share from union taxes and duties. In 2026-27, Kerala will get Rs 36,355.39 crore as against the previous year's 24526.84 crore.