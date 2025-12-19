Kerala’s rural unemployment trends up; Urban rate hits 10-year low

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rural unemployment in Kerala appears to have resumed its northward journey after bucking the trend briefly in 2022-23.

The number of jobless youths in rural Kerala increased to 76 per thousand in 2023-24, from 65 in the previous year. The national average in these years was 25 and 24, respectively.

Also, Kerala had the fourth-highest rural unemployment rate in both years, according to the ‘Handbook of Statistics on Indian States’ released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently.

However, signalling a positive trend in the urban labour market, the unemployment rate in the state’s urban areas dipped to a 10-year low of 67 per thousand in 2023-24. The national average was 51.

In the past 10 years, Kerala recorded its highest rural unemployment rate — 107 per thousand — in 2014-15.