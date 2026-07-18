Kerala's Plus-I results reflect improved student outcomes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The results of the First-Year Higher Secondary (Plus-I) Examination held in March 2026 have registered an improvement across all categories compared to the previous year. Of the 3.77 lakh school-going students whose marks were tabulated, 2.39 lakh students passed, securing 30% marks or above. These students accounted for 63.5% of the total number of those whose results were declared. In 2025, 62.28% of the school going students had secured 30% marks or above.

While the success rates increased by 1.61% and 6.34% in Humanities and Commerce streams respectively, the Science stream saw its overall success rate drop by 1.82% in the school going category. In the open school category, the results of 26,198 students were declared, of which 10,802 (41.23%) passed. The success rate in this category denoted a rise of 0.7% compared to 2025.

In the technical school category, 699 of the 1,421 candidates secured marks of 30% and above. The success rate this year in this category was 4.82% higher than in the previous year. Results are available on results.hse.kerala.gov.in